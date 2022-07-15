Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Two journalists shot at in Uttar Pradesh

A tweet from the Sonbhadra police on Friday identified the injured journalists as Shyam Sundar Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar, 40.
The duo was sitting at a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station limits when they were attacked at around 8:30 pm, said the tweet. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were injured after motorcyle-borne assailants shot at them in east Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said.

A tweet from the Sonbhadra police on Friday identified the injured journalists as Shyam Sundar Pandey, 38, and Vijay Shankar, 40. The duo was sitting at a tea stall in Khaliyari market under Raipur police station limits when they were attacked at around 8:30 pm, said the tweet.

“After receiving information of the incident, Raipur police officials conducted an inquiry at the scene of the crime and it was found that Shyam Sundar was shot in the hand and a bullet grazed Vijay Shanker’s eyebrow. Both were sent for treatment to the hospital. Doctors have confirmed that both are stable. An investigation has been launched into the incident. No tension has been reported from the area,” the tweet added.

Raipur police station in-charge, PP Srivastava, said a first information report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said that according to eyewitnesses, the assailants had covered their faces and had fled towards Bihar border, located at some distance from the market.

He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene and added that further investigation was going on.

