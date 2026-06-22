Two killed, 16 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district

Two persons -- a child and a student -- were killed, and 16 others injured after an APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus collided with a lorry at Pullampeta in Kadapa district on Monday, a police official said.

According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment.(PTI (Representative))

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The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am near Udumuvaripalli village when the bus, travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Around six seats on the right side of the bus were damaged in the impact, resulting in casualties and injuries, police said.

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"Two persons lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ultra Deluxe bus was involved in a collision with a loaded lorry in Kadapa district," the official told PTI, adding that the lorry driver was also injured and shifted to hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and reviewed the condition of those undergoing treatment at Rajampet Government Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and reviewed the condition of those undergoing treatment at Rajampet Government Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He instructed authorities to shift seriously injured persons to higher medical centres if required and assured all possible support to the affected families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He instructed authorities to shift seriously injured persons to higher medical centres if required and assured all possible support to the affected families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reddy also sought details from officials on road safety measures and particulars related to the bus and lorry involved in the accident, while directing them to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy also sought details from officials on road safety measures and particulars related to the bus and lorry involved in the accident, while directing them to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.

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