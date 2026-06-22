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Two killed, 16 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Two persons -- a child and a student -- were killed, and 16 others injured after an APSRTC Ultra Deluxe bus collided with a lorry at Pullampeta in Kadapa district on Monday, a police official said.

According to police, about 27 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to Rajampet Government Hospital and other medical facilities for treatment.(PTI (Representative))

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.15 am near Udumuvaripalli village when the bus, travelling from Tirupati to Kadapa, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Around six seats on the right side of the bus were damaged in the impact, resulting in casualties and injuries, police said.

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"Two persons lost their lives while 16 others sustained injuries after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ultra Deluxe bus was involved in a collision with a loaded lorry in Kadapa district," the official told PTI, adding that the lorry driver was also injured and shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of registering a case.

 
bus accident andhra pradesh news road safety
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Home / India News / Two killed, 16 injured in bus-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district
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