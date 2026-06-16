Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday released a book titled 'CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath' in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator. Andhra CM unveils book analysing his leadership, decision-making

The chief minister participated in an event organised by a local Telugu association in Singapore and formally released the book.

"Naidu released a book titled "CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath" in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator," said an official press release.

He presented the first copies of the book to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, Municipal Minister P Narayana and representatives of the association.

The book was authored by Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad, a senior journalist and editor and translated into English by retired IAS officer KV Satyanarayana.

According to the author, the book examines several decisions taken by Naidu over the years and analyses his role as a visionary leader in governance and development.

Prasad said Naidu's decision-making could be compared with that of globally recognised leaders such as former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He noted that Naidu's vision for Andhra Pradesh's development and his commitment to the construction of Amaravati as the state capital were examples of his approach as a leader.

The author said the book also highlights lesser-known aspects of Naidu's public life through observations and opinions expressed by former Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman Ramanath on various occasions.

During the event, representatives of the association presented Naidu with a commemorative silver coin issued to mark the centenary of Lee Kuan Yew, regarded as the architect of modern Singapore.

The organisers said the book would soon be released in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages.

They also noted that the digital version of the previously published book "Chandrababu X.0" had recorded around eight million downloads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.