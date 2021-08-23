Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed, 4 injured as gas cylinder used to fill balloons explodes in Varanasi
india news

Two killed, 4 injured as gas cylinder used to fill balloons explodes in Varanasi

According to the police, a police team reached the spot and rushed all six victims to the Trauma Centre, BHU where doctors declared the balloon seller Lalla Seth (30) and Geeta Devi brought dead.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Two people died and four others were injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons, exploded in Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Sunday evening. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Two people died and four others were injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons, exploded near Surabad Bahadurpur in Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Sunday evening, police said.

A police officer said a seller was selling balloons near Sujabad Bahadurpur intersection when all of a sudden the gas cylinder exploded. Its pieces hit two people Geeta Devi (45), Kallu (32), Alia (5), Bablu (30) and Naveen Kumar (19).

The police officer said that police personnel reached the spot and rushed all six victims to the Trauma Centre, BHU where doctors declared the balloon seller Lalla Seth (30) and Geeta Devi brought dead.

The four injured are under treatment at the Trauma Centre, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kashi Zone, Amit Kumar visited the Trauma Centre and enquired about the condition of the injured.

In a statement, Kumar said that the four injured included Kallu (32), Alia (5), Bablu (30) and Naveen Kumar (19).

Their condition is believed to be stable.

