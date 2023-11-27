Two killed in road accident in UP

Tara Singh (40) of Nagla Ramjit village along with his family members Vimal Kumar (28) and Ankush (7), was going to attend a wedding on Sunday evening when the accident took place near Sandalpur on the Jaswant Nagar road, Station House Officer, Kapil Dev said.

While Tara Singh and Vimal Kumar died on the spot, Ankush was seriously injured and admitted to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

