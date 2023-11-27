Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed in road accident in UP

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Tara Singh (40) of Nagla Ramjit village along with his family members Vimal Kumar (28) and Ankush (7), was going to attend a wedding on Sunday evening when the accident took place near Sandalpur on the Jaswant Nagar road, Station House Officer, Kapil Dev said.

While Tara Singh and Vimal Kumar died on the spot, Ankush was seriously injured and admitted to a Community Health Centre (CHC).

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

