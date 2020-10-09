e-paper
Two low pressure systems will halt monsoon withdrawal, bring rain, says IMD

Two low pressure systems will halt monsoon withdrawal, bring rain, says IMD

The systems will bring above-normal rainfall to major parts of the country except for northwest regions and the western Himalayas and the southern-most part of peninsular India

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:31 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The second system will develop on October 14 and will intensify into a cyclonic disturbance in the subsequent two days.
The second system will develop on October 14 and will intensify into a cyclonic disturbance in the subsequent two days.(PTI file)
         

There are likely to be two low-pressure cyclonic systems in the north Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal one after the other over the next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The systems will bring above-normal rainfall to major parts of the country except for northwest regions and the western Himalayas and the southern-most part of peninsular India.

The two low-pressure systems will also prevent the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, according to the forecasts. “The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon will not be possible because of the two consecutive low-pressure systems. It will only happen after October 22,” said Dr AK Das, senior scientist, IMD. The monsoon withdrawal starts by September 17 over northwest India and is completed by October 15.

Also read: Mumbai monsoon misses withdrawal date; could take another 8-10 days, says IMD

The first low-pressure system will form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal on Friday and move west-northwest towards North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast and reach there as a deep depression around October 11 afternoon.

The second system will develop on October 14 and will intensify into a cyclonic disturbance in the subsequent two days. The IMD on Thursday met with all agencies to prepare for the cyclone season between October and December when the conditions are favourable for a cyclone.

There have been two cyclones this year, Amphan in May and Nisarga in June.

With winter approaching, the night temperatures are also likely to remain below normal in northwest India this week, according to IMD.

