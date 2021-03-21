Home / India News / Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district
india news

Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Police aid one of the two men carried a country of ₹3 lakh on his head while the other carried a reward of ₹1 lakh.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The encounter began when a team of District Reserve Guard of the Chhattigarh Police was out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational Photo)

Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Saturday, police said.

Dantewada police said both were collectively carrying reward of 4 lakh and were involved in several incident of violence. Police have also recovered one 9 mm pistol, one country-made revolver and a 5 kg improvied explosive device (IED) from the site of encounter.

Superintendent of Police , Abhishek Pallava said that the encounter took place at Bada Gudra village, at around 1.30 pm, when the jawans of District Reserve Guard were on an anti-Maoist operation.

“The deceased Maoists were identified as Madvi Hadma and Ayeta and total six cases were registered against both of them in various police stations of the district,” Pallava said.

“Hidma was a deputy commander of Maoists in Katekalyan area and was carrying a reward of 3 lakh while Ayeta, a janmilitia commander was carrying a reward of 1 lakh on his head,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP