Two Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Saturday, police said.

Dantewada police said both were collectively carrying reward of ₹4 lakh and were involved in several incident of violence. Police have also recovered one 9 mm pistol, one country-made revolver and a 5 kg improvied explosive device (IED) from the site of encounter.

Superintendent of Police , Abhishek Pallava said that the encounter took place at Bada Gudra village, at around 1.30 pm, when the jawans of District Reserve Guard were on an anti-Maoist operation.

“The deceased Maoists were identified as Madvi Hadma and Ayeta and total six cases were registered against both of them in various police stations of the district,” Pallava said.

“Hidma was a deputy commander of Maoists in Katekalyan area and was carrying a reward of ₹3 lakh while Ayeta, a janmilitia commander was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head,” the SP said.