Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, no oil spill; Coast Guard on standby
india news

Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, no oil spill; Coast Guard on standby

The vessels -- MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace -- are likely to have collided due to a navigational error, an ICG official said.
The two merchant vessels collided on the night of November 26. (ANI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two merchant vessels collided in the Gulf of Kutch on the night of November 26. However, there was no report of any casualty or oil spill even as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been kept on standby in the vicinity and officials are monitoring the situation.

The vessels -- MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace -- are likely to have collided due to a navigational error, an ICG official said. “The ICG is monitoring the situation to prevent any possible oil spill,” the official added.

"Collision betwn MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in GoK on 26 November night. No casualties, oil slick reported. @IndianCoastGuard Ships in the area incl. Pollution Control stand-by in vicinity & monitoring the situation," a Gujarat defence public relations officer said in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coast guard
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP