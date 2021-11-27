Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, no oil spill; Coast Guard on standby

Two merchant vessels collided in the Gulf of Kutch on the night of November 26. However, there was no report of any casualty or oil spill even as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been kept on standby in the vicinity and officials are monitoring the situation.

The vessels -- MV Aviator and MV Ancient Grace -- are likely to have collided due to a navigational error, an ICG official said. “The ICG is monitoring the situation to prevent any possible oil spill,” the official added.

"Collision betwn MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in GoK on 26 November night. No casualties, oil slick reported. @IndianCoastGuard Ships in the area incl. Pollution Control stand-by in vicinity & monitoring the situation," a Gujarat defence public relations officer said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)

