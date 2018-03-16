Two microlight aircraft inducted into Indian Naval Air Squadron 550 at Kochi

Two microlight aircraft ‘Garud’ (Virus SW80) have been inducted into ‘Indian Naval Air Squadron 550’ in Kochi by the Southern Naval Command.

Vice-admiral AR Karve, flag officer commanding-in-chief, inducted the aircraft at the naval base on Thursday by unveiling a plaque.

Microlight aircraft is a fixed wing aircraft having low weight, slow landing speed and short landing roll.

‘Garud’ is the first of its type to be inducted into Indian Naval Aviation, a defence release said today.

The aircraft is designed and manufactured at Ajdovscina, Slovania. The induction of ‘Garud’ is envisaged at playing a pivotal role in enhancing bird survey and thus, augmenting anti-bird hazard menace measures and promoting flight safety, the release said.

These aircraft have been extensively used by NCC since 2010 for training and are also being inducted into the IAF.

‘Garud’ will be the 14th type of aircraft to join INAS 550 during its long and illustrious commission since 1959, it said.

The squadron now operates Dornier DO 228 aircraft used for maritime surveillance, search and rescue and training of ‘Pilots’, as well as ‘Observers’.

The event was witnessed by a large number of senior officers of Southern Naval Command, including Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, chief of staff, along with directors and officers in charge of various units of the Command, the release said.