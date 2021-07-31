Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two militants killed in Kashmir
india news

Two militants killed in Kashmir

At least 87 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. They include some top commanders.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement that 2 militants were killed in the encounter and searches were going on. (PTI)

Two unidentified militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday in an exchange of fire with a joint army, police and paramilitary team. The gun battle was triggered during a cordon and search operation, police said.

“Two militants were killed in the encounter and searches are going on,” the police said in a statement. It added that the identities of the two were immediately unclear.

