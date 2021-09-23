Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two minor girls electrocuted on waterlogged road near Kolkata
Two minor girls electrocuted on waterlogged road near Kolkata

The girls were making their way through a waterlogged street when the accident happened. They were declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, local police said.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Between Monday and Tuesday, Kolkata and its adjoining areas experienced more rainfall than what had been recorded in the last 14 years. Though rainfall has been very light since then, numerous streets in the state capital and the nearby townships are still inundated. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)

Two minor girls died due to electrocution on Wednesday afternoon at South Dum Dum near Kolkata when they touched an electrical post the base of which was submerged in rainwater, police said.

The girls, Shreya Banik, 12, and Anuskha Nandy, 13, were making their way through a waterlogged street when the accident happened. They were declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, local police said.

The girls, both of whom were class 6 students, were going to their private tutor.

Krishna Banik, an eyewitness, told the local media that the girls tried to grab the post to save themselves from the water splashed by passing vehicles.

Surajit Roychaudhury, a coordinator of the South Dum Dum Municipality said, “We rushed to the spot on hearing about the incident. The electrical lines were disconnected. Water has accumulated in the area because Bagjola canal, the main outlet in this area, is overflowing.”

Three members of a family died due to electrocution inside their inundated home in the North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Kolkata and its adjoining areas experienced more rainfall than what had been recorded in the last 14 years. Though rainfall has been very light since then, numerous streets in the state capital and the nearby townships are still inundated.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the September 30 assembly bypoll at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore constituency, had to cancel her campaign in the Ekbalpore area on Tuesday because of waterlogging.

