Two minors dragged by vehicle over ‘theft’ in MP

Bhopal: Two boys were thrashed, tied to a loading vehicle and dragged on the road for allegedly stealing ₹10,000 cash and a mobile phone from a retail vegetable businessman in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, a video of the incident, which took place at Indore’s Choithram vegetable market on Saturday morning, was widely circulated on social media.

In the purported video, the boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, are seen being tied to a loading vehicle with a rope. The vehicle suddenly starts and the boys are dragged on the ground for around 20 feet before onlookers start shouting and make it stop.

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

“A case is being registered against the businessman, Ajay Verma, and three others for atrocities against the minors,” said Ajay Mishra, town inspector. “In the morning, Verma was sleeping in his loading vehicle when the two boys stole cash and mobile. After he woke up, Verma, his driver and two others caught the boys. They frisked them and found money and mobile.”

A case of theft was registered against the minors at the Rajendra Nagar police station before the video surfaced, but now action will also be taken against Verma and three others, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nihit Upadhyaya.

He added that the businessman and his aides’ behaviour towards the boys was “absolutely objectionable”.