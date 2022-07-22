Two more arrested in Kerala NEET frisking case

Two more persons, who oversaw the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam at a private educational institution in Kerala’s Kollam district on July 17, were on Thursday arrested for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing in the test, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident at the Marthoma Institute of Technology in Kollam’s Ayyur town, a senior police officer said.

“Vice-principal of the college, Priji Kurian Issac, and the examination supervisor, M Shamnad, were arrested for lapses during the examination,” the senior officer added, requesting anonymity.

The arrest came following their interrogation by police, the officer said.

The incident, which has received nationwide criticism, came to light on Monday, when the father of an undergraduate medical aspirant told reporters that his 17-year-old girl daughter, who was sitting for her first NEET exam, was traumatised after being forced to sit for the over three-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

A day later, the Kerala Police said five more girls narrated their ordeal before the investigating team. “They alleged that they were forced to remove their bras citing the presence of metal part in them. When protested, they were bluntly told that they could not appear for the examination,” an officer from the investigating team said, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late on Tuesday night, five women — two college employees and three members of the private agency engaged to conduct the examination — were arrested in connection with the incident. On Thursday evening, the five women got bail from a local court, the senior officer cited above said.

The latest arrests came amid allegations that only lower-grade officials and part-time guards were taken into custody.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into complaints and submit a report in four weeks.

“The members of the NTA panel are expected to visit the college this week and take statements of complainant students,” a senior official of the state education department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, A group of agitators took out protest marches and vandalised the institution at Ayyur town. Protesters entered the college premises breaking the police cordon, leading to vandalism, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the 17-year-old NEET aspirant, said deputy superintendent of police (Kollam) V Vijayakumar, who is investigating the case.

The National Commission for Women and the National Commission for protection of Child Rights have also sought action against the NEET frisking personnel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}