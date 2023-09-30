Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Two Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K’s Kupwara

Two Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K’s Kupwara

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Sep 30, 2023 03:06 PM IST

The infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district.

Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site. (ANI File Photo/Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

"Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far," Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.

