Two petitions on artefacts draw the ire of apex court

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 04:50 IST

Petitions filed before the Supreme Court seeking preservation of artifacts recovered from the Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya in Faizabad district, drew the ire of the top court, which, on Monday, termed the plea as an attempt scuttle the November 2019 judgment of the top court awarding the site to the child deity, Ram Lalla Virajman for construction of Ram temple.

A bench headed by justice Arun Mishra imposed costs of ₹1 lakh on each of the petitioners, stating that the petitions were frivolous and displayed scant respect for the top court’s verdict.

“You are just trying to stop the verdict of this court. Is there no respect for this court’s judgment. We will order CBI investigation into all people involved in this petition”, justice Mishra remarked.

Two separate petitions were filed before the top court in June pointing out the news reports about the discovery of ancient artifacts and remains of monuments at the temple site in May.

One petition was filed by four persons from Maharashtra associated with cultural organization, Samyak Vishwa Sangh. The other petition was filed by DrAmbedkar Bodhikunja Foundation, a Bihar based NGO.