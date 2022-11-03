Two staffers killed, one critical after fire breaks out at UP's Vrindavan hotel

Two people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district in the early hours of Thursday. One more person has been critically injured in the fire that broke out around 6.30am at Hotel Vrindavan Garden. The deceased have been identified as Umesh, 30, and Biri Singh, 40, both employees of the hotel.

The fire broke out in the kitchen store room on the top floor of the hotel situated on Mathura-Vrindavan Road, news agency ANI reported. Two ambulances and two fire tenders were rushed to the site of the fire, it added.

"After reaching the spot, it was found that there was a fire in the store room on the first floor (of the hotel). There were around 100 guests staying in the hotel and all of them were evacuated. The fire was brought under control after a one and half hour long struggle by the fire department," ANI quoted Pramod Sharma, chief fire officer, Mathura, as saying.

Suraj Sharma, SHO of Vrindavan, said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, adding that prima facie it appears to be an electrical short circuit.

According to Dr Bhudev Singh, CMO, asphyxiation and body burns are suspected to have caused the two deaths.

Bijendra Singh, the person who is critically injured, has been referred to Agra Hospital.

The report citing sources added that the hotel does not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. The department has also served a notice to the hotel in this regard.

