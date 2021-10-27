Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 Covid variant: Karnataka health minister
india news

Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 Covid variant: Karnataka health minister

Sudhakar said that the samples from these two individuals have been sent for genome sequencing. “Right now there are two suspected cases (of AY.4.2) and to confirm this, have sent it for genome sequencing,” Sudhakar said on Tuesday.
Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there were at least two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of Covid-19 in the state. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there were at least two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of the novel coronavirus in the state.

He said that the samples from these two individuals have been sent for genome sequencing. “Right now there are two suspected cases (of AY.4.2) and to confirm this, have sent it for genome sequencing,” Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

The two persons are from Bengaluru are asymptomatic, Sudhakar said. He further said that there will have to be stern measures taken regarding this but added that there was no need to panic or raise alarm over the situation.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka’s Covid-19 infections appear to have stabilised, if government data is anything to go by. But fears remain of an impending third wave of infections that looms large over the state and its population.

RELATED STORIES

Countries like Russia and others are currently facing a third wave of infections and Sudkahar said that there are measures being taken to tackle this effectively, if and when it does arrive in the state.

The minister said that those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are less likely to feel any effect of this variant or any other variant.

He added that Karnataka has set up 6-7 genome sequencing labs and this is used to detect, diagnose and tackle any variant of the virus.

Karnataka accounts for over 6% of India’s total Covid-19 vaccination coverage at over 63 million doses administered till about 9 pm on Tuesday of the total 1.03 billion administered across the country.

The state government claimed that it has so far covered 84% of Karnataka’s eligible population with the first dose and 42% of the second dose, Hindustan Times reported on October 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka: Tour operator arrested for duping customers

‘A tsunami in favour of BJP’: Bommai confident of win in Oct 30 Bypolls

Protest, outrage after KFC staff in Karnataka refuses to play Kannada music

Karnataka struggles to bridge the digital divide among students
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP