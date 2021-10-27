Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 Covid variant: Karnataka health minister

Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there were at least two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of the novel coronavirus in the state.

He said that the samples from these two individuals have been sent for genome sequencing. “Right now there are two suspected cases (of AY.4.2) and to confirm this, have sent it for genome sequencing,” Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

The two persons are from Bengaluru are asymptomatic, Sudhakar said. He further said that there will have to be stern measures taken regarding this but added that there was no need to panic or raise alarm over the situation.

The statements come at a time when Karnataka’s Covid-19 infections appear to have stabilised, if government data is anything to go by. But fears remain of an impending third wave of infections that looms large over the state and its population.

Countries like Russia and others are currently facing a third wave of infections and Sudkahar said that there are measures being taken to tackle this effectively, if and when it does arrive in the state.

The minister said that those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are less likely to feel any effect of this variant or any other variant.

He added that Karnataka has set up 6-7 genome sequencing labs and this is used to detect, diagnose and tackle any variant of the virus.

Karnataka accounts for over 6% of India’s total Covid-19 vaccination coverage at over 63 million doses administered till about 9 pm on Tuesday of the total 1.03 billion administered across the country.

The state government claimed that it has so far covered 84% of Karnataka’s eligible population with the first dose and 42% of the second dose, Hindustan Times reported on October 21.