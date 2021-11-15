Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two terrorists among 3 killed in Hyderpora encounter: J&K police

According to officials familiar with the matter, the encounter took place during a search and cordon operation by a joint team of police and the CRPF in a Hyderpora locality, following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists.
Security personnel atop a vehicle during an encounter with terrorists at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two unidentified terrorists and a house owner were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Local residents said that the owner of the house, where the terrorists were hiding, was killed in the gun battle, even as police asserted the man was an associate of the terrorists.

A senior police officer, aware of the developments, said: “A search and cordon operation is underway in Hyderpora and adjoining areas.”

“Two militants were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora on Monday evening,” a police spokesperson added.

Later, in a Twitter post, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said: “The house owner who was injured in militant fire, succumbed to injuries. Militants have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as militant associate. Search is still going on,”

The developments came a day after a policeman sustained injuries after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party conducting raids in Old City area of Srinagar.

Police said the raids were carried out following specific information about the presence of terrorists in Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal. As the team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately, injuring a policeman.

Amid a surge in terrorist attacks, Srinagar city, particularly the Old City, has witnessed increased in such activity, police said.

