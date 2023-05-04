Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Thursday in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla after security forces landed a cordon and search operation acting on specific input about the presence of militants, reported PTI.

The terrorists, identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district, belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.(ANI / Represenational Image)

According to police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the terrorists killed in the encounter.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists neutralised. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered.”

The terrorists, identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district, belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, the security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads is likely infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector. "Troops were put on high alert on May 1," the PRO said in a statement.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.

"And on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 am, the infiltrated terrorists were sighted by the troops. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail