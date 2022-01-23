Two terrorists killed in Shopian gunfight

Two terrorists were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police officials said.

A police spokesperson said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Kilbal area of Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched. “During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” he said.

The slain terrorists, identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah of Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir of Pulwama were associated with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), said police.

In another development, Awantipora police along with 55RR and 185BN CRPF arrested a terrorist associate linked with terror outfit JeM in Awantipora. He has been identified as Umer Farooq Bhat of Awantipora, said police.