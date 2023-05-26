Candidates with same name, roll number claim 44th UPSC rank

Rohtak Union Public Service Commission. (Representational photo)

Sitting 1,324 km apart, two people from Haryana and Bihar with the same name and purportedly the same roll number staked claim to the All India Rank (AIR) of 44 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Tushar Kumar from Haryana’s Rewari and Tushar Kumar from Bihar’s Bhagalpur have said they appeared for the personality test at 1pm on May 8 at the UPSC office in New Delhi and scored the 44th rank in the exam.

The two have now decided to approach the police and UPSC for clarity on the matter.

Bihar’s Tushar said he learnt about the matter via news channels which said that Haryana’s Tushar was felicitated by the local administration for securing the 44th rank. He said he has filed a complaint with Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) in this regard.

“I urged the Kaimur SP to take action against Rewari’s Tushar Kumar for falsely claiming the 44th rank. The UPSC cannot make such mistakes. I completed my graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi in 2016 and this was my sixth attempt. I had appeared for the interviews four times earlier but could not clear it. My family, friends were celebrating when we found out that someone else is taking credit for my hard work,” he said.

He also accused the Haryana resident of forging his admit card, saying he has urged the latter to share his documents several times but in vain. “His admit card does not have his Aadhaar details, mine does. The QR code on his call letter does not show any information whereas my QR code shows all my information,” he said.

Dismissing the allegation, Haryana’s Tushar said he will visit the UPSC office and seek clarity from the officials. “I lost my parents a few years ago and have been studying in Rewari... I cleared the examination without any coaching,” he said.

Rewari deputy commissioner Imran Raza said: “We are aware of the matter but it’s the job of the UPSC to clear the air.”