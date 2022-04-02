Two villagers ‘mistakenly’ shot at by Army personnel in Arunachal: Report

Two civilians were reportedly shot at by Army personnel in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. They were sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh by the Army for treatment.

A PTI report, quoting Army sources, said the incident happened at Chasa village when the two locals. identified as Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23), were returning home after fishing in a river. The Army sources said it was a case of mistaken identity.

A senior doctor at the hospital said one of the injured was hit by a bullet in the ulna of his hand, while the other suffered a bullet injury on the toe.

AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said both were currently out of danger.

A villager, accompanying the injured persons to the hospital, told reporters the duo was fired upon by Army personnel.

"Both of them are orphans. Now, one's hand is injured and another's leg is wounded. The government will have to do something for them," the villager was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tirap district unit president of the BJP president, Kamrang Tesia, said that instead of ensuring the security of the locals, the "senseless act" of the security forces without proper intelligence was leading to loss of their credibility.

The Centre recently extended the ambit of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, even as it was reduced in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

