Typing error makes man Covid+ in UP’s Amroha

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:18 IST

Bareilly/Meerut: Authorities on Tuesday rushed six ambulances to Nauganva in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha to quarantine eight members of a 68-year-old man’s family and to track down those, who may have in contact with him, after he was wrongly declared Covid-19 positive because of a typographical error, officials said.

The error was detected on Wedensday and by that time the man had spent seven days in isolation. His family members were put under quarantine in Amroha district hospital. They were allowed to go home on Wednesday after the error was confirmed.

Dr Umar Farooq, the in-charge of Nauganva’s Public Health Centre, said the man was referred to Moradabad district hospital, where he was admitted on April 6, since he had fever apart from sore throat and cold. He added the man’s blood sample was sent for testing to the Aligarh Medical College, where all samples related to Covid-19 are being tested.

“When the test report came, we were told by medical officials in Moradabad that the man was Civid-19 positive,” Farooq said. He added it was then that rushed the ambulances. “We screened all eight family members but found them negative on Tuesday.”

Farooq said when they sought confirmation from Moradabad’s chief medical officer, Dr M C Garg, on Wednesday, they were told the man’s name had been wrongly been added to the list of Covid-19 patients.

“The earlier report had, by mistake, mentioned that the patient was Covid-19 positive,” said Garg. He added it was because of a misprint by the lab in Aligarh.

Amroha CMO Megh Singh said the man was confirmed Covid-19 negative and he along with all his family members were discharged.