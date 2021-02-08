U'khand glacier burst: Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance
Three more bodies were recovered in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning, taking the total death count so far to 10 in the glacier burst that damaged two dams, Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga. About 153 people are still feared missing, said officials. The rescue operations continued overnight though the rise in water level partially halted the rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue operations. Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance. Navy's diving teams have been kept on standby for flash flood relief operations.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 12:38 PM
Update on clearing of tunnels
90 meters of stretch of debris in the tunnel cleared till now. Another 100 mtrs believed to be left to be cleared.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 12:37 PM
Update on rescue operations in Uttarakhand
Starting from 0645 hrs today morning, 6 Mi 17 sorties, 1 ALH sortie and 01 Chinook sortie have been carried out till now. Transportation of required load from Dehradun to Joshimath, which includes 122 personnel, around 5T of load and 06 rescue canines, has been completed. An ALH was tasked for the reconnaissance of the affected area by 6 scientists of DRDO along with their specialised equipment. Further requirements are being coordinated with relevant authorities. ITBP deploys sniffer dogs at the Tapovan tunnel for rescue operations.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 11:27 AM
Rescue operation by ITBP under progress
Due to the large amount of debris inside the tunnel, the rescue operation is tougher for the ITBP personnel. Approximately 80 meters inside the tunnel is cleared and accessible but it appears that approximately 100 meters debris inside the tunnel yet to be cleared.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 10:50 AM
'Very difficult situation, expect positive results by afternoon': Union minister Pokhriyal Nishank in Uttarakhand
"It's a very difficult situation, but ITBP successfully rescued people from 1st tunnel & now they're working on 2nd tunnel which is approx 3 km long. NDRF & military are also on it. By afternoon we can expect some positive results": Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Uttarakhand