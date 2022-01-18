UAE drone attack: Jaishankar assures of 'fullest support' to families of victims from India

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday he received a phone call from his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condoling the loss of Indian lives in Monday's drone attack near the international airport in the kingdom's capital city of Abu Dhabi.

“Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts,” Jaishankar informed on Twitter.

The minister added that the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi is working with the authorities in the UAE to provide the ‘fullest support’ to the victims' families.

As many as three people--two Indians and a Pakistani national--were killed, while six others, including another two Indians, were injured in the strike, claimed by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The Indian embassy informed earlier today that the identities of the two deceased Indians had been established.

The three deceased were employees of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The attack prompted the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, of which the UAE is a member, to launch a retaliatory airstrike targeting the Houthi rebels, in Yemen's capital city of Sanaa. As per media reports, the airstrike killed 14 people. Additionally, the coalition claimed it intercepted eight drones launched towards Saudi Arabia, also on Monday.

