UCC, law against forced religious conversions in focus at VHP meet

A uniform civil code (UCC) in the country, stern law against forced religious conversion, and non-interference of government in management of shrines and temples were raised during a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday.

Some religious leaders also expressed concern over violent protests in various parts of the country on Friday against non-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

“Our discussion was predominantly on having uniform civil code in the country, non-interference of government in the management of temples, and a strict legislation against religious conversion by force or luring,” said Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhada. “We want to live with harmony... We hope there will be good outcome from this two-day meeting.”

Acts of violence also need to be discussed by saints as well as by society, he said. “Muslims are most secure in India and they should not take any step that hurts the feelings of followers of other religions.”

The two-day central advisory committee meeting of VHP — a right-wing organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling BJP — commenced at Nishkam Sewa trust ashram in Haridwar on Saturday.

“By force or luring, any religious conversion is wrong. Western cultural influence has been affecting our country and society,” said Swami Avdeshanand Giri of the Juna Akhada. “Saints need to guide the society based on moral values, which should also be included in the education system.”

During a television debate on May 28, Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. While the government distanced itself from such remarks, the ministry of external affairs later said the “statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government”.

On June 5, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their derogatory remarks escalated with protests from some Muslim countries, including Indonesia, the UAE, the Maldives, Jordan, Bahrain, Libya, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Afghanistan. The BJP also issued a statement asserting “it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality”.

Swami Ravindrapuri, president, Akhil Bhartia Akhada Parishad, said: “No religion preaches violence or hatred, so it is better for gurus and clerics to come together at one table and resolve such sensitive matters.”

VHP national general secretary Milind Parande said the outfit will facilitate return of those converted to other religion to Hindu religion.

“VHP is appointing 1,000 Dharma Rakshaks to ensure return of Hindus who got converted to another religion forcibly or were misled,” he said.