Udaipur: Curfew relaxed for 10 hours, protests continue

Curfew was relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, five days after a 47-year-old tailor was hacked to death by two men on June 28, local administration said, adding the mobile internet services remained suspended.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on June 28 by Riaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammed and the two accused were arrested hours later. The two killers said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam. Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing and incidents of violence. On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor’s shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested. They are under the custody of NIA.

“The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 6 pm,” a district administration official said.

However, markets in Ajmer and Dholpur remained closed on Sunday as a result of bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident. A massive demonstration was also organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding death penalty for the murderers.

The Jaipur demonstration was attended by thousands of people at Statue Circle, where Hanuman Chalisa was recited. The demonstration was peaceful as adequate security arrangements were made by the police. Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted.

“We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country,” said one of the participants in the demonstration.

Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration called under the banner of “Sarv Hindu Samaj”.

“Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the Sanatan dharma,” local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said.

Leaders of the BJP like party’s former state unit chief Arun Chaturvedi, party legislators Ashok Lahoti and Kalicharan Saraf, and Lok Sabha MP Ramcharan Bohra also took part in the demonstration.

