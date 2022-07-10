Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Udaipur killing: NIA makes seventh arrest, accused close aide of Riyaz Attari
india news

Udaipur killing: NIA makes seventh arrest, accused close aide of Riyaz Attari

The NIA said the arrested man was a close associate of one of the main accused in the case, Riyaz Attari, and had taken an active part of the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya Lal.
File photo of one of the accused in the Udaipur killing outside an NIA court in Jaipur.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the seventh person in connection with killing of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan last month.

According to a release from the federal probing agency, the accused has been identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, aged 31 years, a resident of Udaipur.

The NIA said the arrested man was a close associate of one of the main accused in the case, Riyaz Attari, and had taken an active part of the conspiracy to kill Lal.

Also read | Udaipur killer Riyaz Attari had joined SDPI in 2019: Police

The 46-year-old tailor had been beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur last month in an apparent revenge over his post on social media in favour of non-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who had earlier made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Lal's killing had sparked massive outrage across the country.

Topics
udaipur
