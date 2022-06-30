Udaipur killing: Protest march held in city amid nationwide demand for stringent punishment | Watch

A large number of protestors took out a march in Udaipur against the gruesome killing of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men for a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several people can be seen holding placards and flags on the street.

Earlier on Wednesday, a police constable was critically injured during a violent clash that broke out in Bhim town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district at a demonstration against the killing. A video shared by ANI had shown the injured constable being taken away by two police officers on a bike, while a constable continuously pressed his hand on the head of the injured cop to stop the blood oozing out from his wound.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men brutally attacked and murdered Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor - on camera - for his social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and shared the gruesome video online. In the video, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also threatened prime minister Narendra Modi. Both accused, identified as Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, were arrested by Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

A curfew and Section 144 have been imposed in some parts of the state as protests broke out. Meanwhile, the Centre directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to take over the case amid links to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against the criminals who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Stating that the Rajasthan SOG and ATS will fully cooperate in the investigation, Gehlot said that the entire state is standing with the family of the deceased.

