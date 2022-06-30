Udaipur killing: Gehlot meets family of slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal | Video

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the home of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was brutally murdered in Udaipur, PTI reported. Gehlot was accompanied by state revenue minister Ramlal Jat, director general of police (DGP) ML Lather, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara and other leaders.In a video shared by news agency ANI, Gehlot along with his cabinet colleagues and Congress leaders is seen talking to the family members of Lal, who was killed by two Muslim men over a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.ALSO READ: Wife, relatives of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal want death sentence for accused

“The incident in Udaipur has shocked the entire nation. The manner in which the murder took place is a heinous crime. We quickly swung into action and arrested both the accused and handed over the case to Special Operations Group and the Anti-Terrorist Squad. We found out that the killing is linked to international organisation. It is terror act,” Gehlot told news agency ANI earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Gehlot convened an all party meeting in wake of the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal which condemned the murder and asserted that such acts have no place in a civilised society. The Rajasthan government has announced a financial aid of ₹50 lakh to the family of deceased.

Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal were arrested in Rajsamand, while on their way to shoot another video at the Ajmer Sharif shrine after killing the tailor.The National Investigation Agency has already begun probe into the killing of Kanhaiya Lal. The investigation has revealed the links of two killers with Pakistan-based Sunni Islamist organisation Dawat-e-Islami, which has links to Barelvi pan-Islamic Tehree-e-Labbaik extremist organisation in Pakistan.

