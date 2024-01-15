close_game
close_game
News / India News / Uddhav Thackeray moves SC over Maharashtra speaker's ‘real Sena’ order

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC over Maharashtra speaker's ‘real Sena’ order

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC over Maharashtra speaker's ‘real Sena’ order

The Shiv Sena faction led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday moved the Supreme Court over assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’.

The Maharashtra speaker had also rejected Uddhav faction's plea seeking the disqualification of 16 legislators belonging to the Shinde camp.

On January 10, Narwekar had announced that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena after the party founded by Bal Thackeray split in 2022. The speaker had also ruled that Thackeray had no power to remove Shinde, who is currently the chief minister, as the legislature party leader according to the Shiv Sena constitution.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The speaker had also declared that no party leadership can use provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) to quell dissent or indiscipline within a party.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Eknath Shinde group had the support of 37 out of the total 54 Sena MLAs when party split in June 2022, the speaker had noted.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction in early 2023.

Calling it an insult to the Supreme Court, Thackeray had claimed that the speaker did not understand the mandate. “I think the Assembly Speaker did not understand the mandate -- what he was asked to do. It was a simple case of disqualification. The Supreme Court laid down a framework but the Speaker thought he was above the Supreme Court and came up with his own court and verdict,” the Sena (UBT) chief, who was forced to step down as chief minister in 2022 when Shinde rebelled with the help of BJP.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On