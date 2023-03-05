Uddhav Thackeray's stinging attack: ‘Gomutra didn’t bring Independence'

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed a rally in Khed -- the first after losing the Shiv Sena name and the bow and the arrow symbol and tore into the BJP in the context of the present political scenario. Asking the BJP's alliance in Meghalaya, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Amit Shah in Pune said I licked the boot of the Congress and the NCP to become the chief minister. Now what are you doing in Meghalaya? You have no shame?"

"Did our country attain independence by sprinkling cow urine? Did this happen that cow urine was sprinkled & we got freedom? This was not the case, freedom fighters sacrificed their lives then we got independence," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Like the BJP stole the name of Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, they stole the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. "Sardar Patel banned RSS, they stole the name of Sardar Patel. Similarly, they stole Subhash Chandra Bose and did same with Balasaheb Thackeray. I challenge them to ask for votes in Modi's name & not in name of Shiv Sena and without Balasaheb Thackeray's photo," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Referring to the election commission's verdict of giving the Shiv Sena name and the symbol to Eknath Shinde, Uddhav said, "Shiv Sena was not founded by the election commission's father, but my father... Maharashtra is my family. How will they take care of you who changes his family."

"If the Election Commission is not suffering from cataracts it should come and see the ground situation. The EC is a 'chuna lagav' commission and a slave of those in power. The principle based on which the EC took this decision is wrong..You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away Shiv Sena from me," Uddhav said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.