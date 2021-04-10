Uddhav Thackeray says difficult to trace Covid-19 in second wave. Then explains

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated on Saturday that a strict lockdown will be imposed in the state amid the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. Thackeray also pointed out that the challenge to break the transmission of coronavirus this year, in contrast with the last year's wave of infections, comes with a setback.

"Last year during the lockdown, people were at home so it wasn't difficult to trace infections. Since everything is open now it is practically very difficult to trace people. The Centre must understand this," Thackeray said, reported news agency ANI.

Thackeray said that people will have to go through some hardships. "On the one hand there is a public sentiment but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus… If you want to win this battle you have to go through some hardships," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

Maharashtra's on Saturday saw its overall Covid-19 case tally rise to 33,43,951 and the death toll to 57,638. The state now has 536,682 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

Indicating a possible lockdown-like circumstance, Thackeray said, "The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically arise tomorrow. Today the situation is getting worse. We are also constantly considering Covid-19 task force experts in the state."

During an all-party meeting on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray said that the decision on the lockdown will be announced soon. Thackeray will meet the state Covid-19 task force on Sunday and other stakeholders over the next two days, following which a decision on the duration of the lockdown may be announced.