Uddhav's taunt at Ajit Pawar: 'Waiting to see how BJP handles new riff-raffs'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra following the Sharad Pawar versus Ajit Pawar tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he is waiting to see how the BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs'. The jibe comes as Uddhav started his Vidarbha tour a week after his former deputy Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shinde Sena government in Maharashtra and took the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Uddhav Thackeray is on a two-day tour to Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

Had the BJP kept its word (to Sena) of rotational CM post for 2.5 years each, the party would not have to 'pick up the carpets of other parties', Uddhav Thackeray said reiterating that Amit Shah and he decided in 2019 that both BJP and the Sena would have the CM post for 2.5 years each.

Taking a dig at the BJP and PM Modi, Uddhav said he can accept one nation, one law; but can't accept one nation, one party. "PM Modi's charisma is fading. He gave the Bajrang Bali ki Jai logan in Karnataka but the God hit him back with his mace," Uddhav said.

Maharashtra political crisis: Will Eknath Shinde face disqualification?

The induction of Sharad Pawar and his MLAs into the cabinet has triggered speculation that the BJP has prepared a contingency plan if Eknath Shinde and his MLAs face disqualification from the Assembly. The BJP will remain in the government because of the support of the Ajit Pawar gang.

The disqualification decision rests with Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar who on Saturday sent notices to 40 MLAs of the Shinde group and the 14 MLAs of the Uddhav group seeking their replies on the disqualification petitions.

Pawar vs Pawar: 'How many places will you apologise?' Chhagan Bhujbal to Sharad Pawar

In the Pawar versus Pawar battle in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday visited Nashik's Yeola and apologised to the people for erring in trusting people. Yeola MLA Chhagan Bhujbal who is now a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet said he is not to be blamed for the rebellion that happened in Sharad Pawar's family.

"Sharad Pawar saheb, why did you come to Yeola? I could not understand it. I am not responsible for the rebellion. It happened in your family," Bhujbal said. "How many places will you apologise, Pawar saheb?" he said.

