Uddhav to start two-day Vidarbha tour today

Mumbai: Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is all set to begin his two-day tour of Vidarbha – considered a BJP stronghold – from Sunday to strengthen his party organisation before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Uddhav asked all his MLAs, former MLAs and defeated candidates from the last election to start preparations for elections and work in all 48 constituencies of Lok Sabha. After the Vidarbha tour, he will visit Marathwada on July 13 and 14. (HT PHOTO)

According to sources, Uddhav will interact with office bearers of the party from five districts on this tour.

Uddhav will reach Nagpur on Sunday morning, and from there, he will head towards Yavatmal. In Yavatmal, the Sena (UBT) president is scheduled to visit and offer prayers at the Poharadevi temple, a deity of the prominent Banjara community in that region. This is also the area of defected MLA Sanjay Rathod. Later, Uddhav will visit Washim and Amaravati district on Sunday.

On Monday, Uddhav will hold a meeting of party leaders in Amaravati, Akola, and in the evening, he will address the gathering of party workers in Nagpur before returning to Mumbai.

