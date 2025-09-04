UDF accuses Kerala govt, says using Ayyappa meet

Kochi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday termed the ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’, scheduled for September 20, as a ploy by the Kerala government to reap political dividends ahead of elections and posed several questions regarding the latter’s position in connection with the Sabarimala temple and its traditions. LoP in the Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan with UDF convener Adoor Prakash addressing a press conference, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

UDF chairman and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, speaking to reporters after conducting an online meeting of the coalition on Tuesday, did not straightaway reject the invitation that had been extended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), organiser of the Sangamam, but set forth conditions before deciding to commit to the event.

Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M)-led government, which was in power during the Sabarimala agitation over women’s entry at the temple, was displaying hypocrisy towards Ayyappa devotees.

“The LDF government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing the traditions of the Sabarimala temple (over women’s entry issue), still remains in the top court. Will the government withdraw it? Will the administration withdraw the wrongful cases filed against peaceful protesters during the agitation in 2018?” Satheesan asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the current government has not committed long-term development projects for the welfare of the Sabarimala temple in contrast to the previous Oommen Chandy government.

“The CPI(M) had claimed that it would not change its stand (on women’s entry at Sabarimala) even if the sky fell. It went on to form reformation committees and human chains across the state. Has that position changed now? For the past 9 years, the government or the TDB did not organise an Ayyappa Sangamam. With elections approaching, the Sangamam is being planned,” he said.

He said the UDF would decide on whether to attend the Sangamam if the government provides answers to its questions, indicating that it would stay away from the event.

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that his party stood with Ayyappa devotees and that the matter of entry of women of all ages at the Sabarimala shrine was a ‘closed chapter’ for the state.

The Sangamam has been envisaged as an event for over 3000 delegates, mostly Ayyappa faithful, as part of the TDB’s platinum jubilee celebrations to create a future roadmap for the development of the Sabarimala shrine.

HC admits plea against Sangamam, poses tough questions

The High Court on Wednesday admitted a plea filed by Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi challenging the TDB’s plan to hold the Ayyappa Sangamam.

The petitioner argued that it was a political gathering in the name of Lord Ayyappa and demanded that it be not permitted.

The TDB told the HC that the event would be funded solely through sponsorships, and not with government funds.The judges said that details on the nature and source of such sponsorships must be submitted. It also said that the event is intended to showcase Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage centre.

The HC asked the TDB to furnish full details of the event including its schedule and financing before September 9.