UDF promises 3,000 welfare pension, special law to protect Sabarimala tradition

A flurry of SOPs figured in the Congress-led United Democratic Front manifesto for April 6 Kerala assembly elections. The manifesto, which was released on Saturday, promised ₹3,000 welfare pension, implementation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s pet minimum income guarantee scheme and special legislation to protect age-old traditions of Sabarimala hill temple.

Another interesting promise is of ₹2,000 monthly pension to homemakers and housewives ageing 40-60 years. The ruling Left Democratic Front has also promised pension to homemakers in its manifesto. Amid the heat of the ensuing polls, opposition parties have also raked up the emotional Sabarimala issue and it figured prominently in the manifesto.

Releasing the manifesto, state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was prepared after several rounds of consultations with a cross-section of people and experts under the leadership of senior leader Shashi Tharoor.

Also read: Ministry of happiness, focus on NYAY - UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls

It also promised setting up a ministry of happiness to ensure the wellbeing of people and bill-less hospitals across the state. “It is an integrated manifesto aiming to take the state to the next level. There will be an investor protection act and we will ban unnecessary hartals and work disruptions,” said manifesto committee chairman Tharoor, adding he had toured the state extensively to gather suggestions of experts and common people.

The UDF has also promised to bring light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and revive Karunya medical scheme to fund the treatment of poor people. It also promised special legislation to revamp the state public service commission and ensure cent per cent transparency to avoid back door entries. The state had recently witnessed a strike by job aspirants alleging rampant back door entry in many departments and most of them were CPI(M) cadres.

Mothers who try for government jobs will be given a two-year age relaxation and all welfare pensions will be increased to ₹3,000 a month. It also promised 100 units of free electricity and subsidized fuel and food kits to the fishermen.

“It is people’s manifesto covering all aspects of life. It aims at making the state women-friendly and investor-friendly. It is a manifesto mapped out to reach all,” said party state president Mullappally Ramachandran. But the ruling LDF said most of its promises were hollow and not feasible. The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.