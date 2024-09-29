Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as Tamil Nadu deputy CM; Senthil Balaji, 3 other ministers take oath

After the appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, as the deputy chief minister, four other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in Chennai on Sunday. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, along with the newly appointed deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other new Cabinet ministers, attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was among those who took the oath. The other three legislators sworn in were R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur), and S M Nasar (Avadi).

The ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan in the presence of chief minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been named the deputy chief minister.

Here are the portfolios allotted to the new ministers

An official statement released by Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhavan said, “On the recommendation of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved the subject allocation and designation for the newly sworn-in Ministers as noted against each,”

1. V. Senthilbalaji (Karur Assembly Constituency): Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise (Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition & Excise)

2. Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur Assembly Constituency): Minister for Higher Education (Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology.)

3. R Rajendran (Salem North Assembly Constituency): Minister for Tourism (Tourism and Sugar, Sugarcane Excise and Sugarcane Development.

4. S M Nasar (Avadi Assembly Constituency): Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare (Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board.)

Udhayanidhi Stalin appointed as deputy chief minister

Udhayanidhi Stalin was elevated as deputy chief minister on Saturday. He was serving as the minister for youth welfare and sports development. In his new role, he will also oversee the planning and development portfolio, in addition to his current responsibilities.

This announcement came as part of a significant cabinet reshuffle in the state government, which also saw Senthil Balaji rejoining the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Addressing the criticism directed at him, Udhayanidhi said, “Of course there is criticism, I will try my best to take in all the criticism and work my best for the public. I accept all your criticisms and will respond to them through my work.”

Speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial, the deputy chief minister-designate acknowledged the responsibility entrusted to him by the Chief Minister and other ministers and stated he hopes to fulfill it.