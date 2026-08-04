‘Haven’t said anything wrong': Udhayanidhi Stalin's first remarks after detention over alleged remarks on Trisha

In his first reaction to being detained by the police for his alleged remarks on actor Trisha, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly said he looks at this situation as a “comedy.”

After being detained, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he was not afraid of arrest and was ready to face any consequences. (PTI)

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Udhayanidhi was detained by Tamil Nadu police after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a complaint against him at the Thanjavur East police station, and with the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi.

He was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for creating enmity among a section of people, and the Information Technology Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act for making derogatory comment on women.

While being surrounded by a massive crowd after his detention, Udhayanidhi was asked how he felt about the police action against him. “I look at it as a comedy,” the DMK leader told reporters.

"I did not name anybody and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences and I am not afraid of arrest. I don't think they have that much brains," he added while sitting inside the police van.

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{{^usCountry}} Udhayanidhi further reiterated his stance, saying, “I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Udhayanidhi further reiterated his stance, saying, “I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody.” {{/usCountry}}

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Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj also arrived at the spot before Udhayanidhi was picked up by the police for questioning.

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Veteran DMK leader and party MP TR Baalu also reacted to Udhayanidhi's detention and said, "He has not mentioned anyone, and no reference was made against any particular woman by the leader of opposition. These are cooked up false stories."

Tamil Nadu's leader of the opposition (LoP) allegedly made offensive remarks against actor Trisha, drawing sharp reactions from the TVK, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy termed Udhayanidhi’s comments 'disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful'.

In a post on X, Thirupathy said even a rogue or a thief who has a mother, wife and daughter would not speak in such a "vulgar" manner.

"But it is shameful that former chief minister MK Stalin watches this nonsense while these wicked people, who call themselves the 'Dravidian model' speak this way in public," he added.

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The BJP leader also welcomed Udhayanidhi's detention, calling it a "bold step" by the Tamil Nadu police and chief minister Vijay.

"Now it is for the courts to decide whether freedom of speech is more than the dignity of women," he added.