    Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remarks amount to 'hate speech': Madras HC

    The Madras HC has quashed an FIR registered against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya in connection with his tweets targeting Tamil Nadu DCM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 12:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Madras High Court has set aside an FIR filed against BJP leader Amit Malviya over social media posts in which he criticised Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks on “Sanatana Dharma”.

    The High Court said it was unfair to punish someone for reacting to a controversial speech while no action was taken against the person who made it.

    Justice S Srimathy said Malviya had only responded to a public speech made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and that continuing the case against him would be wrong and harmful. The judge noted that Malviya’s reaction did not break the law and keeping the case alive would misuse the legal system, as per a report by Live Law.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

