Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remarks amount to 'hate speech': Madras HC

The Madras High Court has set aside an FIR filed against BJP leader Amit Malviya over social media posts in which he criticised Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for his remarks on “Sanatana Dharma”. Madras High Court (File)

The High Court said it was unfair to punish someone for reacting to a controversial speech while no action was taken against the person who made it.

Justice S Srimathy said Malviya had only responded to a public speech made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and that continuing the case against him would be wrong and harmful. The judge noted that Malviya’s reaction did not break the law and keeping the case alive would misuse the legal system, as per a report by Live Law.