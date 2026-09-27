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Udhayanidhi targets CM Vijay over law and order in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi listed several poll promises he alleged the TVK government had failed to fulfill, such as financial assistance for women.

Updated on: Sep 27, 2026, 12:15:35 IST
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Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, targeted the ruling TVK over what he described as unfulfilled poll promises and deteriorating law and order, alleging that its legislators were more focused on eulogising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay than on addressing governance issues.

Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that ruling party members, particularly ministers and legislators, focused more on praising Vijay than on addressing governance issues. (File Photo/PTI)
Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that ruling party members, particularly ministers and legislators, focused more on praising Vijay than on addressing governance issues. (File Photo/PTI)

He alleged that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had inducted members from other political parties through questionable means, likening the exercise to ordering a sofa through a delivery app.

Also Read | Vijay's new secretariat plan faces protest threat from Stalin: 'It's for CM to work, not gaze at sea'

Campaigning for S Suganya in Dharapuram, where a bypoll is scheduled for October 6, Udhayanidhi listed several poll promises he alleged the TVK government had failed to fulfill, such as financial assistance for women, free cooking gas cylinders, unemployment assistance and a complete waiver of agricultural loans for farmers.

He criticised the state's law-and-order situation, alleging a rise in crime and raising concerns over women's safety while citing specific incidents during the government's tenure.

Udhayanidhi further alleged that ruling party members, particularly ministers and legislators, focused more on praising Vijay than on addressing serious governance issues.

Also Read | Stalin hits back at Vijay amid Assembly gesture row: ‘Posting reels, running admin like cinema’

He appealed to voters to support Suganya, the DMK candidate in the SC-reserved Dharapuram constituency, in the upcoming bypoll.

 
tamil nadu assemblyudhayanidhi stalintvk
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