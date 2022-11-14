UGC asks universities to adopt ‘professors of practice’ guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday asked higher education institutions across the country to initiate necessary steps to engage professionals and industry experts as ‘professors of practice’ in their respective institutes.

The higher education regulator in August approved the draft guidelines for engaging ‘professor of practice’ in Universities and colleges. According to the guidelines, those eligible to be engaged as ‘professor of practice’ include distinguished experts who have made remarkable contributions in their professions from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession and public administration among others.

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges, UGC on Monday said, “One of the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 is to impart holistic and multidisciplinary education in higher educational institutions. This may require the participation of experienced practitioners/professionals/industry experts etc. in the teaching-learning process. To enable HEIs to hire professional experts the UGC has created a new position called “Professor of Practice” and already published the guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice. Guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice.”

“Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges are requested to initiate steps to make necessary changes in their statutes/ordinances/rules/regulations to enable the engagement of Professor of Practice in their institutions and an action taken in the matter to be uploaded in the university activity monitoring portal of UGC,” the commission said.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the ‘professor of practice’ position provides a unique opportunity to the educational institutes to bring diverse skills to complement efforts of faculty members of the institutions. “Such positions can attract people with exemplary experience from industry and other professions to be mentors to the students. UGC is consistently working with the universities to encourage them to appoint experts as ‘professor of practice’,” he said.

As per the guidelines, the maximum duration of service of ‘professor of practice’ at a given institution should not exceed three years and is extendable by one year in exceptional cases and the total service should not exceed four years under any circumstances.

“These experts will be hired for a fixed term with a maximum of three years tenure which is extendable by one year. Also at any point, the number of these experts in an institute should not exceed 10 percent of the sanctioned posts,” the guidelines said.