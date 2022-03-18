UGC releases draft framework for 4-yr undergrad courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released a draft curriculum framework for the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) that will be implemented in all higher education institutions from the academic session 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and colleges will now offer 4-year undergraduate degrees with multiple exit and entry options. Several universities, including JNU and Delhi University, have already decided to adopt these programmes from this year.

The UGC has sought suggestions from stakeholders on the draft framework by April 4.

The programme is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a four-year degree with honours/research.

As per the UGC draft document, FYUGP students will study a set of “common” and “introductory” courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences during the first three semesters.

Also Read | Soon, 4-year UG degree holders with 7.5 CGPA will be eligible for PhD admissions; UGC amends norms

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end of the third semester, students will have to declare a “major”. In addition, a student will also choose two minors relating to a disciplinary or inter-disciplinary area of study.

Students will be awarded with a certificate after completing 1 year (2 semesters) of study in the chosen fields of study, a diploma after 2 years (4 semesters) of study, a bachelor’s degree after a 3-year (6 semesters) programme of study, a bachelor’s degree with honours or research after a 4-year programme.

“The idea of spending 3 semesters on modules which will be common is an extremely faulty idea... After schooling, which ends with intense study of certain subjects, wasting time of students through diluted common modules diffuses the attention of students” said Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor at DU’s Miranda House College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON