The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines allowing students to complete undergraduate degrees faster or slower than the standard duration by earning required credits. The commission will put these guidelines up for public consultation before implementing them next year. UGC releases norms for faster completion of degrees

Under the new policy, higher education institutions (HEIs) will offer Accelerated Degree Programmes (ADP) and Extended Degree Programmes (EDP) alongside standard programmes. Students can opt for these alternatives after admission into a standard programme, based on their performance in the first or second semester.

“The introduction of accelerated and extended degree programmes is a transformative step in making higher education more inclusive and flexible, allowing students to move through the curriculum at their own pace while meeting the required academic standards,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

HEIs can allocate up to 10% of their sanctioned intake for ADP. Institutional committees will evaluate applications submitted after the first or second semester, assess academic performance and determine eligibility. These committees will also decide course and credit adjustments per semester based on the chosen programme duration.

ADP students will follow the same curriculum and credit requirements as standard programmes but complete degrees faster. They can transition to ADP after the first or second semester, earning additional credits from the second or third semester onwards. A three-year undergraduate programme can be completed in five semesters, while a four-year programme can be completed in six or seven semesters.

EDP students will also follow the same curriculum but over an extended duration. They can opt for EDP after the first or second semester, taking fewer credits per semester. Three-year or four-year programmes can be extended by up to two semesters.

Examination and evaluation processes remain unchanged for ADP and EDP. Degrees will be awarded immediately upon completion, with a note certifying completion of standard programme requirements in a modified timeframe.

The government has clarified that ADP and EDP degrees will be treated as equivalent to standard degrees for academic and employment purposes, including by government departments, private organisations and recruitment agencies like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and state service commissions.