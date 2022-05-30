UIDAI’s Aadhaar advisory withdrawn after row erupts, says govt

The government on Sunday withdrew the advisory cautioning people against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organisation over misuse risks. The Union ministry of electronics & IT (MeitY) said the statement was withdrawn “in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the press release”.

A press release by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) earlier cautioned Aadhaar holders against sharing their details with “unlicensed private entities” such as hotels and cinema halls as these entities are “not permitted to collect or keep” copies of Aadhaar cards.

“It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seek a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” the press release dated May 27 said.

The advisory soon became viral and triggered sharp reactions from people on social media platforms, who said they are forced to share their Aadhaar IDs for a host of activities involving both public and private entities. The ID is widely used to avail essentials such as Covid-19 vaccination, food and fuel subsidies, banking transactions, mobile phone connections, travelling abroad, all kinds of licenses, purchase of high-value items and so on.

Later, however, MeitY withdrew the order while asserting that the UIDAI only advised people to “exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers”.

“In view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” the ministry said, adding that the Aadhaar identity authentication ecosystem has provided “adequate features for protecting and safeguarding” the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder.

“This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because they can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” a seven-sentence MeitY clarification said.

“UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. The Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” it added.

Experts said the flip-flop by UIDAI and MeitY has created apprehensions among the people vis-à-vis usage of Aadhaar IDs by private entities.

A Delhi-based corporate lawyer Esha Pruthi said: “The government must issue a detailed guideline to dispel doubts.”

