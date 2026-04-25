UK board result 2026 Live: Uttarakhand class 10 and 12 results to be declared soon

UK board result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to announce the class 10 and class 12 board exam results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results will also be available on uaresults.nic.in after the official declaration. ...Read More

How to check UK UBSE class 10, 12 results 2026

Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter login details and submit.

View and download your result.

Take a printout for future use.

Candidates will need their login credentials, including roll number, to access their scorecards. The scores will also be accessible on the Hindustan Times Education portal after the links are activated.

Uttarakhand board UK 10th result 2026

Uttarakhand board UK 12th result 2026

How to check results on HT portal

Visit the Hindustan Times Education page.

Click on the board exam section.

Select Uttarakhand Board.

Choose Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter required details and submit.

Download and print the result.

UBSE will declare the UK board class 10 and 12 results at a press conference attended by Board Secretary Vinod Prasad Simalti, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and Chairman Dr Mukul Sati.

Exam details 2026

Class 10 exams

The UBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 23, 2026. The exams began with Hindustani Music (Melodic)/Typing and concluded with Hindustani Music (Vocal and Percussion). All exams were held offline in a single morning shift from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Class 12 exams

The Class 12 exams took place from February 21 to March 20, 2026. They began with Drawing and Painting and ended with language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, and Punjabi. The exams followed the same timing as Class 10, from 10 AM to 1 PM.