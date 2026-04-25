UK board result 2026 Live: Uttarakhand class 10 and 12 results to be declared soon
UK board result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the UK board class 10 and 12 results 2026 today at 10 am. Students can access their UBSE results on uaresults.nic.in using their roll number. Follow live updates here for the direct link, toppers list, more.
UK board result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to announce the class 10 and class 12 board exam results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results will also be available on uaresults.nic.in after the official declaration. ...Read More
How to check UK UBSE class 10, 12 results 2026
- Visit ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in
- Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
- Enter login details and submit.
- View and download your result.
- Take a printout for future use.
Candidates will need their login credentials, including roll number, to access their scorecards. The scores will also be accessible on the Hindustan Times Education portal after the links are activated.
Uttarakhand board UK 10th result 2026
Uttarakhand board UK 12th result 2026
How to check results on HT portal
- Visit the Hindustan Times Education page.
- Click on the board exam section.
- Select Uttarakhand Board.
- Choose Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
- Enter required details and submit.
- Download and print the result.
UBSE will declare the UK board class 10 and 12 results at a press conference attended by Board Secretary Vinod Prasad Simalti, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and Chairman Dr Mukul Sati.
Exam details 2026
Class 10 exams
The UBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 23, 2026. The exams began with Hindustani Music (Melodic)/Typing and concluded with Hindustani Music (Vocal and Percussion). All exams were held offline in a single morning shift from 10 AM to 1 PM.
Class 12 exams
The Class 12 exams took place from February 21 to March 20, 2026. They began with Drawing and Painting and ended with language papers including Sanskrit, Urdu, and Punjabi. The exams followed the same timing as Class 10, from 10 AM to 1 PM.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:15:18 am
UK board result 2026 Live: What do last year’s class 10 results show?
UK board result 2026 Live: The 2025 results recorded a strong overall pass percentage of 90.77%, with female students leading at 93.25% compared to 88.20% for male students.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:13:53 am
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: How was the class 12 result last year?
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 83.23%. Girls scored 86.20% and boys got 80.10%.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:10:00 am
UK board result 2026 Live: How many students registered for UBSE exams 2026?
UK board result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board exams 2026 saw a total of 2,23,403 registered students, with 1,13,690 in High School (Class 10) and 1,09,713 in Intermediate (Class 12).
Out of the total, 2,16,718 students were enrolled as regular (institutional) candidates, while 6,669 registered as private candidates.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:06:14 am
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: What does the UBSE UK class 10, 12 result marksheet include?
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: The result will carry details like student name, roll number, date of birth, subject marks, total score, result status, and division.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:04:58 am
UK board result 2026 Live: What is the minimum passing mark?
UK board result 2026 Live: Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 exams. Those scoring below this minimum will be declared failed. Regular class attendance is also taken into account by the board.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 09:02:24 am
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: Results out today at 10 am during presser
UBSE UK board result 2026 Live: UBSE will declare the UK board class 10 and 12 results at a press conference at 10 am. It will attended by Board Secretary Vinod Prasad Simalti, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and Chairman Dr Mukul Sati.
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 08:57:22 am
UK board result 2026 Live: Where to take admission after class 12?
UK board result 2026 Live: Here are some of the top universities in Uttarakhand you can consider after passing Class 12:
- Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology
- Kumaun University
- Uttaranchal University
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Doon University
- IIT Roorkee
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 08:42:29 am
UK board result 2026 Live: Click here to check UK class 10, 12 results 2026
UK board result 2026 Live: Click here to find results for UK class 10, 12 exams 2026 -
Uttarakhand board UK 10th result 2026
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 08:21:48 am
UK board result 2026 Live: How to check class 10, 12 results 2026 on HT portal
UK board result 2026 Live: How to check class 10, 12 results 2026 on HT portal -
- Visit the Hindustan Times Education page
- Click on the board exam section
- Select Uttarakhand Board
- Choose Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Enter required details and submit
- Download and print the result
- Sat, 25 Apr 2026 08:15:46 am
UK board result 2026 Live: How to check UBSE class 10, 12 results 2026
UK board result 2026 Live: How to check results for UBSE class 10, 12 exams 2026 -
- Visit ubse.uk.gov.in
- Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Enter login details and submit
- View and download your result
- Take a printout for future use