UK judge clears Nirav Modi's extradition, says no evidence to suggest he will not receive justice in India

Jailed diamond merchant Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, a UK court ruled on Thursday.

Stating that Modi's link with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials has been established, the court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe demonstrates his control over dummy firms.

Prima facie CBI case has been established, the court said, adding that Nirav Modi and his brother conspired to defraud the PNB.

Calling the Indian judiciary independent, the UK judge said there was no evidence to suggest that if extradited, Nirav Modi will not receive justice.

"The government of India has provided comprehensive assurance regarding keeping Nirav Modi in Barrack number 12 in Arthur Road prison. There is sufficient security, adequate food and Barrack 12 has more space than where he is lodged right now," the court said.

The judge also junked Modi's contention about poor mental health and poor medical conditions in India.

The judgement comes as a major success after Vijay Mallya's extradition. However, Nirav Modi can still approach the high court.

The businessman was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, following which he has appeared from Wandsworth Prison for several court hearings in the case.

Modi, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking or loan agreements and laundering the proceeds of that fraud, has been denied bail at both Magistrate and High Court level in the UK.

He is also accused of causing the disappearance of evidence and intimidating witnesses.