UK PM Rishi Sunak's video on mobile phone ban in schools invites political jibes

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 02:02 PM IST

In a 50-second video, Sunak mimicked being interrupted by his phone constantly ringing & demonstrated how mobile phones could cause distraction in classrooms.

UK PM Rishi Sunak's attempt to promote a ban on mobile phones in schools in his country backfired with his video drawing widespread mockery on social media and jabs from political rivals. In a 50-second video posted on X, Sunak mimicked being interrupted by his phone constantly ringing and demonstrated how mobile phones could cause distraction in classrooms. In the video posted on social media platform X Sunak was heard saying, "Almost one-third of secondary school pupils said their lessons were disrupted by phones.”

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)

“We know that they are a distraction in the classroom and cause bullying in schools. Many schools have already banned them, which has led to a safer and better learning environment for their students. Now we're publishing new guidance so other schools have the support they need to do the same. We're making sure our children receive the education they deserve," he added further.

Despite the expectations, the video failed to garner the desired reaction. Social media users criticized the clip as ‘cringeworthy’ and compared Sunak's acting abilities to those of a ‘GCSE drama’ student.

The Labour Party took advantage by publishing a parody video. In the video Sunak was seen checking his phone, which displayed satirical notifications regarding the UK's recession, NHS waiting lists, and immigration issues.

The UK government has announced new guidelines for schools aimed at ‘minimizing disruption’ and ‘enhancing behaviour.’ Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, emphasized the urgent need for ‘consistency’ and a reset of the ‘social norm’ regarding phone usage in schools.

The guidelines offer schools flexibility in how they implement the ban, including options such as leaving phones at home, surrendering them upon arrival, or storing them in inaccessible lockers, provided they are not utilized or audible.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

