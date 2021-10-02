UK updates advisory for people coming to India, mentions 10-day quarantine

The UK government has updated its advisory for people travelling to India a day after India made 10-day quarantine mandatory, in a reciprocal move to the UK's stand on recognition of India's vaccination certificate.

"Travellers irrespective of their vaccination status, arriving in India will undertake COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and on day 8 after arrival at their own cost and will undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India," the updated advisory said adding that the new rules will come to force from October 4.

A UK government spokesperson told PTI that the government is in "close contact" with India and the travel advisory will be updated with the latest information on any change to the rules.

On Friday, India made 10-day quarantine mandatory for all travellers coming to India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status. It was an exceptional move as India has not announced such restrictions for any country so far.

The travel restriction was in response to the UK government's new travel rules which too will be implemented from October 4. Despite recognising Covishield, a formulation of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, the UK government has so far refused to accept India's vaccine certificate. This makes a doubly vaccinated Indian traveller in the UK similar to an unvaccinated traveller as both of them will have to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine.

Reports said the UK is looking at expanding the role that vaccination can play more widely for those who have been fully vaccinated elsewhere to enter the UK. “We are working with an array of international partners and look forward to continuing the expansion of the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. Extension of vaccine certification will be reviewed approximately every three weeks,” sources said to PTI.

As the engagement between India and the UK government is still going on and no resolution to the issue has been found, from October 4, 10-day quarantine will be mandatory in both the countries, irrespective of the vaccination status.