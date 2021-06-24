U’khand fake Covid testing: Congress’s state-wide protests on Friday

The Uttarakhand Congress will be holding a state-wide protest against the state government over the alleged Mahakumbh fake Covid test scam on Friday.

The symbolic protest would be led by Congress state president Pritam Singh from Ganga ghat in Haridwar. Singh said, “The fake test scam is a blot on the image of Uttarakhand. On Friday, we will hold a fast at the Ganga ghats in Haridwar followed by state-wide protests against the government on the issue. Considering the seriousness of the scam, we also demand a probe by a sitting judge in it along with the resignation of chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.”

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members also held a symbolic protest across the state on the issue, in which they broke earthen pots in fornt of BJP offices in the state.

AAP leader Ravindra Jugran said, “The breaking of pots was a symbolic protest to signify that with the fake Covid test scam in Mahakumbh, BJP’s pot of sins was going to burst. With the scam in Mahakumbh, India’s reputation has taken a hit.”

Demanding a judicial probe in the scam, Jugran added, “The role of BJP leaders and government officials is clearly visible in this scam. Hence, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat who is also the state health minister, should resign from his position.”

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni on Thursday also accused the government of “misleading the public by claiming no scam happened in the Mahakumbh.” She said, “We are holding a fast at Ganga ghats but actually, the BJP should have done this for the blot on the dignity of Maa Ganga this scam has brought.”

A day ago, she had shared photographs of the owner of the private agency under the scanner with BJP heavyweights, and said, “The photographs which feature him with BJP heavyweights such as JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, MPs Sunny Deol and Ajay Bhatt, just shows what relations Pant, the mastermind of the scam, had with them.”

The BJP meanwhile refuted the allegations, saying “Congress is frustrated”. “The Congress has lost its mind in frustration. It is normal for any big leader to have photographs with various people. If the photographs of their big leaders is pulled out, then they would be in trouble,” said party state vice president Devendra Bhasin.

He added, “As far as the alleged scam is considered, the government is determined to take strong action against those involved.”